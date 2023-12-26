Can Arsenal win the League without investing in a striker?

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side have had a great year of football, with only two games left in the year we look in good shape to be competing for the title this season, although the same could be said for last season and we all know how that turned out.

Going into the January window, Arsenal looks to be on the look out for new talent, especially a new striker. A lot of names have been floating about on who we should and shouldn’t go for, and I’m left wandering if we could manage to win the league if we don’t buy a striker next month.

We obviously already have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah who have both had good seasons so far, Jesus being out for a lot due to injuries, but when he has been available, he’s been great for the gunners, scoring 3 goals and getting an assist in the Premier League in just the 13 matches he has played. Although his impact is clear when he’s fit and playing, it does seem like a constant worry as to when he might get injured again, and for a team that’s chasing down the title, we can’t really afford to lose him to another injury.

Eddie Nketiah hasn’t started that many games, unless Jesus has been injured, but when he has played, he’s been impressive. Scoring 5 goals and getting an assist as well, he’s more than capable of finding the net and standing in for Jesus when needed but it’s clear he’s not our number one choice and without a good run of games, I don’t see him miraculously becoming better than Jesus and getting that top spot, which for me, is a problem. Relying solely on Jesus could leave us open if he was to have another injury and if Nketiah isn’t playing that often, it’s hardly fair to think he could come in and fill those shoes.

I’m not saying Nketiah isn’t good enough, because he could be, but right now he’s a squad player, and being so young, I think he needs those minutes if we ever want him to become top class.

If Arteta doesn’t vision a future where Nketiah is our number one choice striker, then maybe it is time to sell him and bring in someone with more experience and it might be better for Nketiah’s development. A young striker needs to be playing to improve and I just don’t think Arteta is planning for a future with Nketiah.

We obviously have Havertz, Trossard and Nelson who can all play the striker role, but are they good enough for us to compete for the league? I don’t think so.

It may be hard to enter the market in January, but personally, I think it’s necessary for Arsenal if we want to win the league this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

