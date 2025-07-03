Can Arsenal Win The Premier League Next Year If They Get Gyokeres or Sesko? Who is a Better Fit?

Undeniably, the Gunners have improved a lot under Mikel Arteta’s leadership. Arteta’s tenure as a manager started in 2019 when he joined the team from Manchester City. During this period, fans have enjoyed some remarkable achievements, like an FA Cup title right on his debut season and the FA Community Shield in 2020 and 2023.

More recently, Arsenal finished runner-up in the Premier League 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, reflecting their wise management. Yet, fans crave more, more specifically, for the Premier League title. In order to achieve such an ambitious goal, the club has been considering two reinforcements: Gyokeres and Sesko. Who is a better fit? Keep reading and find out.

Betting on the Gunners

Arsenal hasn’t won a Premier League title since the 2003-04 season, so many fans won’t be old enough to remember it. Yet, the Gunners did so in spectacular fashion, earning the nickname of “Invincibles.” Such a nickname isn’t an exaggeration: the squad won the league back-to-back that year.

Despite obvious improvements in the squad, numbers don’t lie: the team’s firing line could be more effective. Plagued by injuries, the Gunners have been relying (perhaps too much) on players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. Meanwhile, using Leandro Trossard as a false nine after Harvetz’s injury has become a known trick.

The problem is, by no means, the quality of said players. The point is that the overreliance on them makes the Gunners’ gameplay quite predictable, reducing the effectiveness of the lineup. The solution seems obvious: the squad needs a new striker and more innovation on the frontline.

Arsenal doesn’t have a single player among the Top 10 scorers this season, while Liverpool counts on Mohamed Salah, and Man City has Erik Haaland, for instance. So far, Gyokeres is on the radar, but it could also be Sesko. How could each one contribute to the end of the 20-year fasting in the Premier League?

Viktor Gyokeres – Profile

The Swedish centre-forward could solve Arteta’s false-nine dilemma, being a true number nine himself. While Arsenal’s front line has been effective on several occasions, the goal gap between the team’s top scorer, Saka, and the likes of Erik Haaland is huge. A traditional number nine could bring more goal opportunities and new tactical options.

Like Haaland, Gyokeres’ technique and physical prowess could be the key to pierce through tight defences. Viktor Gyokeres is currently playing at Sporting, and his signing may not come in cheap. His contract with the Portuguese club goes until 2028, and the release clause would cost no less than EUR 100 million to potential buyers. Still, Arsenal is considering it for a couple of reasons.

Gyokeres is fast, strong, and has an acute sense of opportunity around central defenders, not to mention his great performance in 1v1 situations. He was the top scorer in the Primeira Liga 2023/24 and among the Top 10 players in the number of assists, showing his creative potential. Last season, Gyokeres scored 54 goals for the Portuguese side.

The player seem very excited about moving to a Premier League team, and fans will surely be happy to have him. However, Arsenal may not be the only bidder, as Manchester United is also making moves. Since Arsenal is considering Sesko as an option, Gyokeres has also decided to consider other options.

Benjamin Sesko – Profile

The Slovenian striker has been playing in the Bundesliga since 2023, when he joined RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg. It’s not a long period, but it was enough for him to prove his value and attract Arteta’s attention. Sesko scored 27 goals in 64 matches, also providing seven assists. Arguably, Sesko could have been even more effective if RB Leipzig hadn’t faced problems like a disorganised squad that lost its coach last March.

Physical dominance has become the norm in the Premier League, a trend to which Mikel Arteta has effectively responded. Indeed, Arsenal’s frontline is tall and muscular, and it could get even more so by adding Sesko. Additionally, Sesko is more than a fox in the box; he also creates lots of opportunities to play as a winger, similar to what Havertz has been doing. So, he would bring not only his firepower, but also his ability to make things happen.

Arsenal’s gameplay needs agility, and Sesko was one of the fastest players in the Bundesliga. Last season, Sesko reached speeds above 35 kph, compared to Havertz’s 33.42 kph. It doesn’t seem like much of a gap, but it can make a huge difference in attacking situations.

Coin Toss

Choosing between Gyokeres and Sesko isn’t an easy task. Gyokeres is a fantastic scorer and a mature player, five years older than Sesko. However, bringing him from Sporting can break Arsenal’s bank. Rumours have it that Arteta prefers Sesko precisely because of his age, 22, as he could have more potential to develop.

Sesko’s signing would be considerably cheaper. He isn’t tied to any release clause, and RB Leipzig needs funds to make up for not qualifying for the Champions League. So, there could be room for bargaining on the price tag, which ranges between GBP 68.5 million and GBP 85.5 million. In any case, it would be cheaper than Gyokeres’ release clause alone, not to mention his transfer fee. According to German media, the Slovenian striker already has a verbal agreement with the Gunners.

Indeed, both players have tremendous firepower while also bringing essential features to the squad, like speed, technique, and physicality. Gyokeres is believed to immediately impact the team’s performance, as he’s already a top scorer. Meanwhile, Sesko is considered more of a long-term investment, though his potential is undeniable.

