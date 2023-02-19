Can Arsenal win the race to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice?

Arsenal is keen to add Declan Rice to their squad in the next transfer window as the Gunners continue to bolster their group.

The English midfielder is one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League now and is leaving West Ham at the end of the season.

Arsenal has identified him as a key man to make one of their squad members, while the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City maintain an interest in his signature.

Former Aston Villa man Alan Hutton was asked if Arsenal had a chance to win the race against these top opponents and he said via Football Insider:

“I do not see why you wouldn’t.

“They are still up there and challenging for the league title. The process has worked really well under Arteta, he is building a squad to go and challenge in the league and Europe.

“I think that is somewhere where Declan Rice sees himself, playing in the Champions League. I am really interested to see what kind of price tag we are talking.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a top talent, but we are also a top club and have done well in this campaign.

The midfielder would be spoilt for choice, but he wants Champions League football and if we win the league, it makes us better favourites.

But we must be prepared to pay a lot of money to win the race for his signature.

