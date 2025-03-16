Can Arsenal wipe the floor with Real Madrid in upcoming Women’s Champions League QF?

As the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final approaches, Arsenal Women are set to face Real Madrid in a crucial quarter-final clash. The first leg is scheduled for Tuesday, 18th March 2025, at 17:45 UK (18:45 local time) at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in Madrid.

Arsenal, currently sitting second in the Women’s Super League, are considered slight favorites in this matchup but there’s not going to be a lot between these teams.. Our Gunners boast an impressive record of reaching the quarter-finals 16 times, joint-most in the competition’s history. Their recent form has been strong, with a notable 3-1 victory over Everton on Friday, demonstrating their offensive capabilities.

Key players for Arsenal include Alessia Russo, who has netted three goals in her last five appearances, and Katie McCabe, whose playmaking skills have been crucial to the team’s success. Arsenal Women should also benefit from the experience of former Barcelona players Mariona Caldentey and Laia Codina, who have perfect career records against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are not to be underestimated. The Spanish side reached the quarter-finals in their debut Women’s Champions League campaign in 2021/22 and have shown resilience in this year’s competition. After a rocky start, they put together a four-game winning streak to progress from the group stage.

Madrid’s hopes rest on the shoulders of players like Olga Carmona Garcia and Athenea Del Castillo, who have been instrumental in their recent performances for the Spanish side. The team’s possession-oriented style of play could pose challenges for Arsenal’s defense.

While Arsenal are the slight favourites, progressing past the Spanish champions will be no easy task. Our Gunners’ superior win rate this season (73% compared to Madrid’s 67%) gives them an edge, but Real Madrid’s home advantage and unpredictable nature in European competitions make this tie too close to call. The return leg at Emirates Stadium in London, on 26th March, will be decisive in determining which team advances to the semi-finals.

Though our Arsenal Women are pretty much out of any domestic trophies this season, do you think we can progress through the Champions League? We reached the semi-finals the season before last, but sadly lost out to Wolfsburg in the final minutes of extra time.

