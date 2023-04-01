Can Arsenal Women bring home WSL and Champions League silverware this season?

The Continental Cup, the WSL title, the Champions League: The Arsenal women have everything in them to win them all; how incredible is that? But how did we get here?

After reaching the Champions League semi-finals, many of us are still on “cloud nine,” where Jonas Eidevall and his girls left us after beating Bayern Munich to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals.

Arsenal had to overturn a 1-0 aggregate (from their first-leg loss in Munich) when Bayern came to town on Wednesday. And just like many of us expected, they did so, beating Bayern Munich 2-0 at the Emirates (on goals from Frida Maanum in the 19th minute and Blackstenius in the 26th minute) to see them win the quarterfinal tie 2-1. Injuries haven’t stopped this Arsenal team, even without Beath Mead and Vivienne Miedema, and Kim Little sustained an injury as early as the twelfth minute of the game, but Arsenal fought until the end. After seeing them lift the Continental Cup, we dreamed of them adding another piece of silverware this season. Wednesday night was a night the Arsenal women showed us teamwork makes the dream work. Only Arsenal have won the Champions League in the English women’s football scene, and considering how dominant they were against Bayern both home and away, it makes me believe they can manage to bring another Champions League trophy to England.

Notably in the league, Arsenal, with a game in hand, are 3 points from the top of the league. Arsenal are flying, and we must credit Jonas Eidevall for that. Even with injuries piling up (Katie McCabe and Kim Little being the latest who could be out for a while injured), the Arsenal boss has found a way to tweak his team in such a way that they have been unpredictable in a good way and still get the results. Arsenal this season can go ahead and crown their season by adding the WSL title and the Champions League trophy. What are the chances?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….