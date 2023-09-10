Can Arsenal Women cap a brilliant transfer window by poaching England keeper Mary Earps?

On September 14th, the WSL transfer window will close. The Arsenal women’s team has had a successful transfer window, adding Amanda Ilestedt and Laia Codina for defence and Cloe Lacasse and Alessia Russo for attack.

There is no doubt that these deals have strengthened them. Nonetheless, Jonas Eidevall has hinted that more deals will be closed between now and September 14th. Asked if Arsenal will fight for Mary Earps, who they’ve been linked with, he said, as per the BBC, “Individuals we never comment on. We remain active in the transfer market.”

There might be business to be done, but no comment on that specific individual.”

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Manchester United goalie Mary Earps. The 30-year-old is in the final year of her contract with Manchester United and could depart on a free transfer next year. The Gunners are prepared to sign her at a premium, and whether that deal will be completed next week remains to be seen.

Arsenal had already signed Russo on a free transfer from Manchester United this summer. Notably, the deal was finalised this summer after the Red Devils rejected Arsenal’s attempt to sign the striker earlier in the year.

Russo, who made her debut last week in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, is already impressing Eidevall and his coaching team, as he admitted about her: “I think she has so many different qualities, and you see that when you see her on the training pitch as well.”

I think she’s going to fit really well into the way we play.”

She proved that with two excellent goals in last night’s Champions League match, and could prove to be the signing of the season.

It is comforting how the Arsenal decision-makers have backed Eidevall in this transfer window. I can’t wait to see how better Arsenal women will be in this coming WSL campaign, can you?

Michelle Maxwell

