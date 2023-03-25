An in-depth look at the WSL fixtures this weekend and where Arsenal Women could end up

With Chelsea facing Man City, Can Arsenal Women claim 3rd, or even 2nd place in WSL today, with a win over Spurs? by Michelle

As you can see from the Barclays Women’s Super League table below, Arsenal are currently 4th in the WSL. If Arsenal record a win today they will move into 3rd position in the WSL (above Manchester City on goal difference, with a game in hand). If they score more than 4 goals they would take 2nd position (above Manchester United on goal difference, with a game in hand).

There is no doubt that things at the top of WSL table are tight! Very tight.. There are, of course, other WSL fixtures taking place this weekend that will help change the shape of things at the top.

Saturday 25th March, 18:30 UK Manchester United v West Ham – A win for Man United this evening would see them re-take the WSL top spot and a home win is what is expected here, especially as the Red Devils are playing on home turf..

Sunday 26th March, 13;40 UK Manchester City v Chelsea

This will be a VERY interesting match indeed.. If Chelsea win they re-take top spot from Man United and Man City drop to 4th (if Arsenal record a win today!), securing Arsenal’s 3rd place slot. If Man City win they would leapfrog Chelsea to claim 2nd spot behind Manchester United, pushing Chelsea from 1st to 3rd, and Arsenal back to 4th.. If it’s a draw Man United stay top and Arsenal are back to 4th. Chelsea are away to Manchester City, at Academy Stadium. Man City have an awesome home-win record, so I fancy Man City could win this one. They beat our Gunners 2-1 and we beat Chelsea 3-1 – anything could happen and it probably will..

All of the above is assuming that there are no ‘rogue’ results for Man United and Arsenal too.. There is no doubt that the table will look VERY different by the end of this weekend but us Gooners should not feel guilty about seeing our Gunners in 3rd, or even 2nd place (!), and basking in a little bit of that sunshine for an afternoon or two in the meantime..

Let’s paint North London RED today Gooners!!

My predicted outcome for the weekend? I think the Manchester Clubs really could re-take 1st and 2nd place, with the London clubs sitting 3rd and 4th with only 2 points between us, but significantly, both Arsenal and Chelsea have a game in hand over the northern clubs.. What do you think?

Winning today against Tottenham is so important to Arsenal, to keep us up and amongst that very tight title-race at the top of the WSL..

After Arsenal’s Conti Cup win over Chelsea, everything is possible!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

