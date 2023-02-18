Can Arsenal Women continue their WSL title challenge without Mead and Miedema?

The Arsenal women will need to do something magical if they are to get their hands on the WSL title, which has been at least 4 years since they last lifted it.

As per Sky Sports’ Laura Hunter, the one thing that has really made it hard for Arsenal to be capable of sustaining the WSL title race is their lack of a reliable goal source that Jonas Eidavall can tap. Without Beath Mead and Viv Miedema, Arsenal’s attack hasn’t been the same.

Other in-form WSL teams, such as Manchester City (3rd on the table with Khadija Shaw’s 10 goals), Aston Villa (5th) with Rachel Daly’s 10 goals), and Chelsea at the top of the table, have a reliable source of goals in Sam Kerr and Frank Kirby, both of whom have 6 goals this season.

In the January transfer window, moves to recruit reliable goal sources like Manchester United’s Alessia Russo and Lyon’s Signe Bruun failed, but that is no reason for Arsenal to give up on getting something out of this season.

Even the boss is worried about goals, but he believes that, probably when the league resumes, his side will find a way to score goals as a team. “There is not one player that is going to step up and give us all the goals that Miedema and Mead was doing – as a collective we can find ways of scoring goals,” said Eidevall, as per Sky Sports.

Do you think Arsenal can make the Top Two in the table without Mead and Miedema?



Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….