Can Arsenal Women do the league double over Chelsea for the 1st time since the 2013 WSL season?

Arsenal Women go head-to-head tonight, against arch London rivals Chelsea, at a pretty-packed Stamford Bridge. This is one of the biggest WSL matches of the season, and the result could really mix things up at the top of the WSL table. With a win, Arsenal would go level on points at the top, with Chelsea & Man City. With a loss, our Gunners would be all but out of the WSL title race.. To say this match is an important one for Arsenal Women would be a serious understatement!

If our Gunners can win tonight, it would be the first time we’ve done the league double over Chelsea since the 2013 WSL season.. The last time our Gunners played the blues, in front of 59,000+ fans at Emirates Stadium, we walked away 4-1 winners. Can we do the league double again?

Emma Hayes, in her pre-match presser, said “We were bullied [last time around]. We were second best to almost everything. We deserved to be on the losing end that day – and by that scoreline. I will not accept a performance less than a Chelsea standard, no matter who plays for us tomorrow night.”

Arsenal & Chelsea Women have faced each other 26 times in their history. There have been six draws and both sides have won 10 times each – that shows just how close these two teams really are! Arsenal v Chelsea is also the most-played fixture in Women’s Super League history..

Chelsea had a 33 game unbeaten run at home in the league, but that came to an abrupt end in February 2024 when Manchester City beat the Blues 0-1. Chelsea haven’t lost 2 consecutive home games since way back in September 2013. I think it’s high time Arsenal put a spanner in the works on this one, don’t you?

Let’s hope we can “bully” the Blues tonight again Gooners! And that the Blues “deserve to be on the losing end” again!

How excited are you for this game Gooners?

COYG! COYG! COYG!

