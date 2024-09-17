Can Arsenal women finally end their WSL title drought? Steph Catley believes they can!

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Steph Catley of Arsenal in action during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on February 26, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Can Arsenal women finally end their league title drought? That’s the question every die-hard Gooner like me is asking themselves after remembering that their favourite club hasn’t clinched league glory since 2019. Well, the good news is that our Gunner women know that we can’t keep hoping for them to win league glory; they just must win it soon.

Steph Catley, speaking on Optus Sport, has revealed that, as a team, they have no excuse for not being consistent. She says they want to put up a fight and not drop any points going forward.

She believes that the team, particularly the players who have been there since Jonas Eidevall joined, have matured, overcome every experience together, and gained a wealth of knowledge to go for glory. She acknowledges the pressure on them to meet the expectations, but they are prepared to rise to the occasion and demonstrate their devotion to the team.

“I think there’s no reason for us not to be at our best. [Being consistent] That’s something we’ve definitely had to step up on and make sure that with every single game, we’re giving the best of ourselves and not letting any points drop.

“We’ve learnt a lot over the last couple of years, and we’re definitely at a stage in maturity with this group. I think we’ve had the core group here together for a couple of years now, and we’ve gone through challenges together; we’ve gone through winning trophies, losing trophies, and you learn a lot in those moments.

“So it is a lot of pressure, but pressure is a privilege, and that’s definitely part of playing for the Arsenal and something that we cherish and we definitely don’t take lightly.”

With the WSL starting in less than a week, she says they want to start off on a high, saying, “Going into this season, we’ll definitely be making sure that we’re starting fast.”

From Catley’s admissions, one can’t help but anticipate the new season with excitement, eager to see the strides our Gunner women will continue to make under Jonas Eidevall.

The recruitment has been excellent, giving Arsenal a better chance at league glory. Daphne van Domselaar, who joined from Aston Villa, arrived to challenge Manuela Zinsberger in goal; Mariona Caldentey, who joined from Barcelona Femeni, is already a hit; and Rosa Kafaji, dubbed the next best thing in women’s football, also joined from BK Hacken. If Jonas Eidevall can just find his strongest lineup, Arsenal should have it in them to go for glory this new season.

Michelle M

