Can Arsenal Women get back to winning ways, without Eidevall, in WSL clash with West Ham?

This Sunday afternoon, Arsenal Women will compete in their first WSL match since Jonas Eidevall’s exit. Prior to stepping down as Arsenal manager last Tuesday, Eidevall saw his team lose a London derby; Chelsea picked a 2-1 win over them.

Renee Slegers, the interim Head Coach, will be in charge of the Gunner Women’s League clash this weekend, which is a London derby match against West Ham.

The Dutch tactician is eager for our Gunners to prevail on Sunday, and that was evident from her statements to the press on Friday. She implied that her team’s goal is to breach West Ham’s robust defense. I anticipate that they will aim to quickly move the ball and take advantage of its width to broaden their formation, thus creating chances for attack.

She also expressed her expectation for the girls to be resolute, to withstand pressure, and to take responsibility. She also admitted she’s looking forward to her girls managing the ball better, just like they did against Valerenga.

Slegers said, “I think looking back at the game last Wednesday, the determination, the way they took care of the ball and protecting in duels, counter pressure. I think a lot of things were on a very, very high level. And I know the players themselves spoke about accountability. And I think it’s easy to bring it for short moments, but it’s important for us to bring it over a long time, and then the next step is going to be Sunday.

“We’ll just see how, how we’re going to create space and moments to score the goals. Will it be against a low block, or will it be other opportunities in the game as well, where it’s a little bit more open? So, that’s what we’re looking at, how we’re going to make use of the space in the game on Sunday.”

Slegers appears to be a coach with a clear strategy. I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to Sunday when everything aligns: Arsenal shows West Ham how it’s done.

Looking forward to game today Gooners? Can our Gunners get back to winning ways in the WSL?

