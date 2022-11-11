Can Arsenal Women go Invincible this season?

Are Arsenal Women capable of achieving unbeaten season in the WSL? By Michelle

Arsenal Women are the only side to have their perfect Women’s Super League record intact this season, having won every game so far and kept a clean sheet in five WSL matches so far this season.

Arsenal are on a record-breaking winning run in the WSL, with a record-breaking fourteen straight victories across last season and this.

It begs the question, then, is any side capable of going an entire WSL campaign of 22 games without a single blemish? Arsenal were invinible in the 2012 season with just 12 games played and the last one to do it was Man City six years ago with only 18 game. The only one that possibly can do it this season is Arsenal, after Manchester United had a straight run of 5 wins this season (alongside Arsenal at the top of the league) but were beaten out of the park by champions Chelsea last weekend.

Arsenal are top of the WSL leader board, with Chelsea in 2nd spot having shockingly lost their 1st game of the season away at Liverpool (Chelsea have also played one game more than Arsenal and Manchester United) and Manchester United have dropped to 3rd after last weekend’s defeat. Manchester City have suffered 2 defeats this season and are currently languishing in 4th place.

Arsenal know a thing or two about what it takes to become an ‘Invincible.’ The Gunners’ mens achievements in 2003-04, having won 26 and drawn in 12 of a 38-game Premier League season, is unlikely to ever be matched, or is it? Many great teams have since presided over the Premier League crown, but none have done so undefeated through the season.

On the women’s side, Arsenal came extremely close to realising that same feat last season, but suffered a shock defeat to bottom of the league club Birmingham City – who eventually got relegated. It was the Gunners only slip-up but one that ultimately cost them the WSL title, with Chelsea pipping them at the post by only a single point.

“Because last season it was only one game, I think it is possible [to go unbeaten],” head coach Jonas Eidevall said in an exclusive Sky Sports News interview recently.

“It’s going to be hard but if we aim for every game and do our very best, we do not need to put a ceiling on ourselves,” he added. “It’s possible also for Man Utd, but not for any other team.”

Michelle Maxwell

