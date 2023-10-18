Can Arsenal Women keep their good form away to newly-promoted Bristol City?

Looking on to Bristol City

Arsenal Women are set to make the two hour trip over to Bristol to face off against Bristol City this weekend in their fourth round and second away game of the Women’s Super League season. After a miraculous come back from our Gooner women last weekend against Aston Villa, Arsenal Women fans will be excited to see our women travel down to Bristol to try and continue their good form.

Arsenal looks like the team to beat this season, after a rather shaky start, the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend, should bring a lot of newfound confidence to Jonas Eidevall and his squad as they look to embark on another challenge this season. After a bit of a rough start, losing to Liverpool at home on opening day and just clinching a point off United in the dying seconds of extra time, Arsenal Women will be looking to show a bit more dominance and hopefully walk away with all three points.

Bristol City, who are newly promoted to the WSL from the Championship league this season, have been struggling to get any points on the board so far, sitting bottom of the table and haven’t won a game yet, but will be looking to bounce back and kick start their season at home. Coming off an absolute 5-0 thumping to Manchester City on the weekend, confidence is probably at an all-time low, and they face a rather tall task if they look to beat Arsenal. Bristol have brought in quite a lot of new talent so at the moment they really look to be just trying to find their feet and Arsenal Women will need to take advantage of that.

Having only lost one game against Bristol in our past clash’s, Arsenal Women will look to continue their dominant streak against them and it might be the perfect chance for some of our players to get minutes and figure each other out. Arsenal Women definitely look favourites to win and it could be an important three points for our Gunners and their fans. Hopefully a decent crowd shows up and we get another good day of Women’s Super League football.

Fixture details

Ashton Gate Stadium

Women’s Super League

Sunday 22nd October

Kick Off: 18:45pm UK

Arsenal Women’s ticket allocation for the match are sold out but he match will be broadcast live on Sky.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

