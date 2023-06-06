Can Arsenal Women reach a deal for Bayern Munich defender Viggósdóttir? by Michelle

Arsenal Women are reportedly interested in signing Icelandic defender, 27 year old Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir, who currently plays for Bayern Munich Frauen in the German Bundesliga. With the departure of Brazil captain Rafaelle and Leah Williamson’s recent ACL injury, Arsenal Women need to rebuild their defensive options.

According to a report by @BjarniHelgason of https://t.co/j1YeJYGtJE, Arsenal have contacted FC Bayern to sign Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir.

According to the recent tweets below, Viggósdóttir certainly seems to be interested in the Women’s Super League, the rise in women’s football in England and it’s prominence in the UK.

Viggósdóttir: "With more money, spectators and interest. There is a huge difference in viewership. Women's football everywhere in the world is on the rise and the English are very good at marketing themselves, so that league is prominent." — Bayern Frauen (@miasanfrauen) June 1, 2023

Glódís Perla signed with FC Bayern Munich of the Frauen-Bundesliga in July 2021, after having spent 4 years at Swedish club FC Rosengard. She has over 100 caps for the Iceland national team and was voted Icelandic Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2022 – a great pedigree!

We think Glódís Perla already looks great in the red & white of Bayern Munich – can you imagine adding a splash of gold to that if we see her donning the Arsenal kit next season?

Michelle Maxwell

