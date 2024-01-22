Can Arsenal Women really win the WSL with stats like this?

Arsenal women were aiming to return to winning ways in the WSL, and they did just that, beating Everton 2-1 on Saturday. Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead scored.

Though there is joy in their winning, and our Gunners are definitely in the WSL title fight by tying at the top of the league with Chelsea (before the Blues play Manchester United this Sunday), Jonas Eidevall and his team must address some obvious weaknesses, that were clearly visible in that win, in order to have a proper fighting chance of winning the 2023–24 WSL.

Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall said in his matchday programme that his side needed to be more “efficient” this year. before the clash with Everton, Eidevall noted his team’s struggles in front of goal and the bad habit of conceding sloppy goals. He called for his team to be efficient.

“The reality is we’re conceding more goals than we should from the number of chances we concede, and we’re also scoring fewer goals than we should from the chances we create,” Eidevall wrote.

Looking at the statistics for the game, it was the same old story: Arsenal women dominated the game, as they have almost every game this season, but did not score as many goals as their dominance justified. Aside from that, the Gunner women failed to keep a clean sheet, again, conceding another clumsy goal following a lapse in focus.

Arsenal women have excellent attackers who should be firing on all cylinders. Nevertheless, they must find a way to be more efficient moving forward. They should also start fighting to keep clean sheets; their defence is also capable.

Considering how tight the WSL title race is, goal difference may well come into play in deciding the winner.

Going forward, Jonas Eidevall and his technical bench must find the ideal player partnerships they can rely on, whether in the attack or in the defence.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

