Can Arsenal Women record their 1st clean sheet of the season, against Brighton today?

The Arsenal men are on international break; so let’s take some time to appreciate our Arsenal Women’s team.. As a Gooner, the WSL game to watch this weekend is Arsenal vs. Brighton. The Gunner women are currently on a five-game winning streak across all competitions.

Hopefully, after the weekend’s action, they’ll win their sixth game in a row.

That said, our Gunner women must provide us with something other than a win this weekend. Six games into the season with no clean sheet, they must this weekend try to pick a clean sheet.

In his press conference ahead of the match against Brighton, boss Jonas Eidevall expressed concern about his team conceding goals, despite the fact that they are not projected to concede as many goals as they have.

Looking at Arsenal Women’s defensive record in this WSL season so far, their expected goals against are 5.1 (1st in the WSL, indicating that they are unlikely to concede goals), despite having conceded 8 (the 5th most in the WSL).

These statistics simply demonstrate that they are conceding more goals than projected. Those who have watched the Arsenal Women games will also tell you that they are surrendering some cheap goals. Can our Gunner Women finally pick up a clean sheet against Brighton today? They should because, given how tight the WSL is, not conceding many goals may come in handy in the WSL title chase that our Gunners, and us Gooners alike, have firmly set their sights on winning this season.

We have won all five of our away WSL games against Brighton without conceding a single goal, while scoring 20 ourselves. It’s the most a team has played away against another without conceding in WSL history (Arsenal.com)

Fixture details Women’s Super League

Sunday 19 November

Kick Off: 14:00 UK This game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

What do you think Gooners? Can our Gunners record their first clean sheet of the season against Brighton today?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

