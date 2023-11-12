Can Arsenal Women record their 1st clean sheet of the WSL season today, against Leicester City?

Arsenal Women are playing away at the King Power Stadium today, taking on Leicester City FC in their next WSL encounter of the season.

Fixture details

King Power Stadium

Women’s Super League

Sunday 12th November

Kick Off: 18:45pm UK

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

After a shaky start to the WSL season, our Gunners have moved on from that loss to Liverpool in the season opener at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal then drew 2-2 with Man United but have won their subsequent WSL games 2-1 but, crucially, they have not recorded a single clean sheet this season, across all competitions.

Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall is aware that things need to change to improve our Gunners performances this season. Eidevall had this to say ahead of today’s challenge against Leicester City:

on what needs to change to improve performances this season:

I think the last seven games we haven’t been able to keep a clean sheet. If you look back over the last two seasons, we’ve been very good with keeping clean sheets and we’re constantly looking for ways to improve that. The reality of it is the number of chances that we concede in the games is probably the lowest in the league. We have the lowest conceded expected goals in the league compared to all teams but we definitely don’t have the lowest number of conceded goals, which is a problem. Sometimes that’s how football is that things don’t get distributed evenly, but they’re also things that we allow, big chances that we need to correct in our defending. When it comes to our offence and attacking play, I think we have come from a game against Liverpool, where we didn’t create enough, to come into games from Man United and onwards where we have created more and more in the games. We probably lacked a little bit of efficiency. We got that back against Manchester City and I think from a creation perspective when we played against Bristol in the Conti Cup yesterday, that was also good, so I think that’s something that we are continually improving upon.

Do you think Arsenal Women can record their first clean sheet of the season today Gooners?

Or, like me, just happy with a win however our girls achieve it?

Michelle Maxwell

