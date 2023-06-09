Can Arsenal Women secure Portuguese international midfielder Tatiana Pinto? by Michelle

PSG and Arsenal are reported to be interested in signing 29 year year old Tatiana Pinto. Tatiana, a Portuguese international midfielder, spent this season with Levante Unión Deportiva Femenino in Valencia Spain but is understood to be out of contract now. As per the tweet below from journalist Eric Martin Gasulla (translated here for you) PSG and Arsenal are both reported to be interested in securing the midfielder’s services within the summer transfer window.

TATIANA PINTO: After a great season, Arsenal and PSG are interested. Not yet 100% confirmed but she aims to come out of #LigaF

Tim Stillman of Arseblog has confirmed the 5 players Arsenal have been linked to below, all of which we have reported on.

Manchester United’s England international forward Alessia Russo

Benfica’s Canadian international forward Cloe Lacasse

Bayern Munich’s Icelandic international defender Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir

Levante UD’s Spanish international defender Paula Tomas

Levante UD’s Portuguese international midfielder Tatiana Pinto.

Arsenal have so far confirmed 6 contract extensions, compared to Chelsea’s 10. Chelsea have also confirmed 3 new signings (as per WTN on Twitter), while Arsenal have so far confirmed no new signings.

Proxima Journada recently interviewed Pinto and had this to say of the goal-scoring midfielder:

To say things are going well for Tatiana Pinto would be a colossal understatement. The 29-year-old midfielder helped Portugal qualify for their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup back in February, last month she made her 100th appearance for the national team in front of a record crowd in Guimarães and just a couple of days ago, her club side Levante confirmed their presence in next season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League. A creative midfielder with a phenomenal ability to drive her team forward into attacking areas, she can pick out a pass and has a keen eye for goal. The Oliveira do Bairro native has been a driving force in Levante achieving their European dreams – chipping in with 12 goals and three assists this season.

Could Tatiana Pinto be Arsenal Women’s first confirmed signing of the summer transfer window? It’s certainly an exciting list of 5 players that our Gunners have been linked to! What are your thoughts?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

