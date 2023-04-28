Can Arsenal Women sell out Emirates for UWCL semi-final? Nearly there.. by Michelle

Arsenal Women welcome Wolfsburg to Emirates Stadium on Monday 1st May, in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final, kick-off 17:45 UK. After Chelsea were knocked out of the competition yesterday, 27th April, by Barcelona, our Gunners are now the only UK team that could make it to the Final in Eindhoven. But first, Arsenal have to deal with Wolfsburg on Monday..

Ticket sales for the fixture, on Bank Holiday Monday, have been soaring, with 55,000 tickets sold as per the official Arsenal tweet below. The capacity of Emirates Stadium is 60,704, so only 5,000 more ticket sales could see Arsenal Women fill the Emirates for the first time in their history.

RECORD TICKET SALES: 55,000!! 😲 But we're not done yet, Gooners 👀 Let's sell out Emirates Stadium.

Let's keep making history – together ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 27, 2023

Arsenal Women hold the Barclays Women’s Super League attendance record of 47,367, which was set back in September 2022, when Arsenal took on Tottenham in the North London Derby, at Emirates Stadium. In fact, Arsenal hold 3 of the top 5 highest attendances through the 2022-23 season, as detailed below:

The current record for UK attendance at a UEFA Women’s Champions League fixture is 27,697, set by Chelsea last weekend when they hosted Barcelona in the UWCL semi-final, at Stamford Bridge. However, Arsenal are about to rewrite history again on Monday, and may well more than double the attendance that Chelsea recorded last week.

Arsenal played at Wolfsburg last week, in the 1st leg of the semi-final, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw, so Monday’s match starts from a balance position. If our Gunners can win this fixture they will secure their place at the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final in Eindhoven – and it would be their first UWCL Final since 2007, when they lifted the trophy!

Do you think Arsenal can get past Wolfsburg to reach the final? I think they can, particularly after they showed such resilience last week, to secure a 2-2 draw after going 2-0 down against the German giants..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….