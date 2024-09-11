Why Eidevall needs his Arsenal Women to win the WSL without Miedema, or it will “lead to scrutiny”

The new WSL season kicks off in a couple of weeks, and there’s high hopes of what to expect from Eidevall’s superstar squad. Gooners will be expecting to finally clinch league glory, waiting at least 6 years to taste such glory.

To do so, Arsenal need to have their strongest squad, a claim that would have Miedema fans asking, would Arsenal have a better chance to win the league with or without the Dutch sensation?

Interestingly, the Womens football writer for the Guardian Suzanne Wrack, while highlighting the need for Arsenal women to finally win the league, has emphasised why Jonas Eidevall needs his team to ultimately seal league glory.

She argues that the discontent among some Gunners over Jonas Eidevall’s decision to let Miedema leave abruptly, could return to haunt him if he fails to lead our Gunners to league glory.

Wrack says, “Letting the Women’s Super League’s record goalscorer, Vivianne Miedema, depart for free and allowing her to sign for Manchester City is going to lead to scrutiny. Jonas Eidevall bore the brunt of frustrations around the exit at the end of last season, and time will tell whether the decision proves costly.”

Even after Vivianne Miedema’s exit, Arsenal have a pretty strong squad to fight for league glory. We expect Mariona Caldentey and Rosa Kafaji to replace her brilliance. Caldentey’s performance has been impressive thus far, while Kafaji’s integration into the team is still gradual, despite her indications of potential.

The hope is that Arsenal can finally win the league under Eidevall, even without Midema. This can be the perfect way to demonstrate the progress of the Swedish tactician’s project at Arsenal. But if Arsenal fall by the wayside once again, questions will be asked…

