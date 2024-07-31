Can Arsenal Women’s Aussie trio progress their Olympic hopes in Paris?

Arsenal Women’s Aussie trio of Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, and Steph Catley, along with their Australian teammates, will face Emma Hayes’ United States Women (USWNT) on Wednesday in their last Olympic group game.

The Matildas have only won one of the 34 games they’ve played against the USA, who have 28 wins and five draws. As outstanding as the Matildas have ever been, they’ll need to be even better when they face the United States – the team denied them a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics; they beat them to the bronze.

After the 6-5 comeback win over Zambia, where Steph Catley excelled with a brace and two assists, there was growing hope that they would make it to the Olympic quarter finals. However, given the form of Cloe Lacasse’s Canada team, who have won both of their games but were deducted 6 points due to a training scandal leading up to the Olympics, they could face elimination if they lose to the USA and Canada beats Colombia, finishing as one of the best No. 2 teams.

Steph Catley and her fellow Matildas must give their all; a draw or a win is the only way they can advance to the semi-finals. The Matildas have undoubtedly missed their goal-scoring powerhouse, Sam Kerr, who is out with an ACL injury. Her absence would have exposed Tony Gustavsson’s techniques and team preparation. The Matildas appeared underprepared in their 3-0 loss to Germany and comeback win over Zambia, and with Gustavsson’s contract expiring after the Olympics, there’s a potential that, if things don’t improve, starting with the match against the United States, his time guiding the Matildas will be over.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….