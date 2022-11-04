Can Arsenal Women’s boss win WSL Manager of the month? Vote for Jonas now….

Arsenal Women’s Jonas Eidevall nominated for WSL Manager of the Month again By Michelle

Jonas Eidevall has been nominated for the Women’s Super League Manager of the Month for the month of October, which is the second month in a row, after he was previously nominated for WSL Manager of the Month in September after an unbeaten start to the season, but Aston Villa manager Carla Ward scooped the monthly prize.

Arsenal Women have had a record-breaking October as we extended our historic WSL winning streak to 13 matches and reached 10 consecutive games as a club before conceding a league goal.

With three wins from three in the WSL this month, Eidevall’s side continue to jostle with Manchester United for the top spot in the league as the Red Devils currently lead purely on goal difference.

All nominee’s for the award this time around are:

Jonas Eidevall – Arsenal Women

Marc Skinner – Manchester United Women

Gareth Taylor – Manchester City Women

Emma Hayes – Chelsea United Women

Michelle Maxwell

