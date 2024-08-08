Can Arsenal Women’s Emily Fox bring home a Paris 2024 Olympics Gold with USWNT?

Arsenal Women’s American international, Emily Fox, recently revealed that all she and her USWNT teammates wanted was to win, and going to the Olympics was no exception. “With every competition we play in, we want to win. With the Olympics, nothing is new there in terms of our standards,” she admitted.

In the Olympic semi-final victory against Germany, Fox embodied the determination of the USA women’s national soccer team to win. As evidenced by the statistics, she delivered a standout performance.

• 86/101 passes completed (85%)

• 13 passes into the final third

• 2/5 accurate long balls

• 1/1 tackles won (100%)

• 1 shot blocked

• 3 clearances

• 1 interception

• 9 ball recoveries

• 2/2 ground duels won (100%)

• 3/4 aerial duels won (75%).

• 1 time fouled

• 𝟬 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘁

After her impressive 120-minute performance against Japan, when we initially believed the winter recruit from the North Carolina Courage had sustained a serious injury as she hobbled off the field (which turned out to be merely a minor injury scare), two days later she put up another great performance versus Germany, playing another 120 minutes.

Fox is a one-of-a-kind footballer, and we are lucky to have her on board at Arsenal. Hopefully, she will win a gold medal this Saturday when the USA go into battle with Brazil.

USWNT v Brazil Women – Paris 2024 Olympics Final

The gold medal will be decided on Saturday, 10th August at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The match kicks off at 4PM UK.

These two sides are not new to each other, either. Saturday will mark the 41st meeting in a long history that has seen the Americans on the winning side 32 times. Five draws have been contested, while the Brazilians have won just three.

This weekend’s meeting is a fitting finale to a very entertaining tournament.

Who do you think will take home the gold medal?

Michelle M

