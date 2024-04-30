Can Arsenal Women’s young guns bring a spark to Gunners last WSL clashes of the season?

Jonas Eidevall may have just received the perfect squad boost, that could help his Arsenal Women side end the 2023–24 season in style.

This league campaign, in and of itself, never went as planned for our Gunner women. Not winning any other trophy besides the Continental Cup, which they won last season, was underwhelming. Even so, we hope that this season lays the foundation for what Jonas Eidevall truly wants to accomplish with this team, and that next season they may finally pull off something incredible.

So what’s the boost that the Arsenal boss has received? Well, with the championship season over (of which Crystal Palace are the team that won WSL promotion), Arsenal got their dual-signing players back. And they can register one of the three youngsters, who were on loan, with a contract for the remaining 2 games of the season.

Which young Gunner players should we look forward to seeing in the last two WSL games?

Michelle Agyemang or Laila Harbert, who have returned from loan spells at Watford, or Freya Godfrey, who has returned from Charlton Athletic, could feature in our Arsenal women’s last WSL games.

Even if, for pride’s sake, Arsenal have to beat Manchester City to dictate the WSL title race, I wouldn’t mind Eidevall giving one of these youngsters a chance, giving them minutes as they’re prepared for the future. They’ve all shone on their respective loan spells this season, and could just bring a little bit of sparkle to the Arsenal’s final games.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….