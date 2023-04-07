Can Arsenal’s Beth Mead recover in time for FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer? by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead was cruelly put out of action, with a significant ACL injury, in November 2022, when our Gunners suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat to Manchester United, at Emirates Stadium.

As a player that is an integral part of the Arsenal Women squad and also a critical part of the Lionesses squad, that won the European Championship last summer, it was clear that this was a season-ending moment for Beth. But since that harrowing moment doubts were also raised about Beth’s ability to recover in time to participate in the England Women squad that will partake in the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer.

Beth’s Arsenal teammate, and partner, Vivianne Miedema, who suffered a similar ACL injury in December, only 4 weeks after Beth, recently gave an update on her recovery, confirming that she would not be fit for selection by the Netherlands, for the World Cup. However, Beth is training hard and hopeful that she still has a chance to compete in the World Cup this summer, telling the Telegraph “My World Cup dream is not over – miracles do happen..”

As you can see in the tweet below, Beth is certainly training hard, and if anyone can recover in time it’s Beth Mead!

Wishing Beth and Viv all the best in their recovery..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

