Can Arsenal’s Spanish trio help Spain win the World Cup tonight?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its conclusion tonight as Spain face defending champions Argentina in what promises to be one of the biggest international finals in recent memory.

For Arsenal supporters, there is an added incentive to tune in, with Mikel Merino, David Raya and Martín Zubimendi all part of Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad.

While Raya and Zubimendi are yet to feature during the tournament, Merino has emerged as one of Spain’s unlikely heroes after producing two dramatic late goals from the bench to help fire La Roja into the final.

Merino has become Spain’s game-changer

Spain’s route to the final has been built on tactical discipline and defensive excellence.

The European champions have conceded just one goal throughout the tournament and arrive in New Jersey unbeaten, having overcome Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France on their way to Sunday’s showdown.

Although Merino has not been a regular starter, the Arsenal midfielder has become Spain’s impact substitute.

Twice during the knockout rounds he has come off the bench to score decisive late winners, giving Mikel Arteta every reason to be excited ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Should tonight’s final remain finely balanced in the closing stages, few would bet against Merino making another decisive contribution.

Raya and Zubimendi still waiting for their opportunity

Merino is not Arsenal’s only representative in the Spain squad.

Martín Zubimendi has provided midfield cover throughout the tournament, while David Raya has served as deputy to first-choice goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Neither Arsenal player has played a single minute at the 2026 World Cup, with Rodri continuing to anchor Spain’s midfield and Simón starting every match in goal.

Even so, all three Gunners stand on the brink of becoming World Cup winners should Spain complete the job against Argentina.

Spain face Argentina’s toughest test yet

Standing between Spain and the trophy is Lionel Scaloni’s resilient Argentina side.

The defending champions have survived several difficult knockout ties, including a dramatic comeback victory over England in the semi-finals, with Lionel Messi once again proving the difference on the biggest stage.

Spain, meanwhile, have arguably been the tournament’s most complete team. Their possession-based style has limited opponents to very few opportunities, while youngsters such as Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí have flourished alongside experienced leaders including Rodri and Fabián Ruiz.

If Spain can maintain that control against Argentina’s dangerous attack, Merino and his Arsenal teammates could be celebrating World Cup glory before attention turns back to North London.

Can Spain complete the job tonight, or will Argentina retain their world title? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

C’mon Spain!

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