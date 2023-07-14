Can Arteta persuade Folarin Balogun to stay at Arsenal?

There are quality Arsenal players whose names are being linked with exits. One of them is Folarin Balogun. The 21yo impressed last season on loan at Stade de Reims, managing 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 games.

With next season looming, much has been said about where the Gunner will play.

While the belief is he’ll leave, with Arsenal keen on pocketing £50 million from his exit, there’s still a chance he could stay.

A few days, we noted how different Gunners, who would have quickly left, all opted to stay due to Mikel Arteta. Looking at stars like Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson, who had opportunities to re-establish themselves elsewhere but opted to stay, don’t you think Arteta can convince Balogun to stay?

Arteta: "Balogun? He’s just staying here with us at the moment and we will see what happens". ⚪️🔴 "Transfer plans? There’s still a lot of things to do. Things develop all the time in the last few things as well. We need to be really on it and alert". pic.twitter.com/l78oDFFZ3Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

As much as many feel Balogun could leave, the Gunners are giving him a chance to take part in first-team training, with all indications suggesting he will be given an ample opportunity to prove himself worthy; there’s a bright chance he stays. There’s so much to watch out for in Arsenal’s pre-season. Other than watching new tactics and new players show us what they are all about, Balogun is one player all eyes will be on. He certainly looked very lively against FC Nurnberg last night and clearly aims to impress Arteta.

Balogun is a top striker. People will complain about the the miss but if you know ball, you will recognise how he drives forward with ease, peels away from the backline and then manufactures a clean shooting angle. Personally, I’d never sell him. Baller pic.twitter.com/QXOa5zStAL — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) July 14, 2023

In a top team, no one is guaranteed game time; look at Phil Foden at Man City last season, but there are always plenty of opportunities to play. Nketiah and Jesus can be options playing from the wings, but Balogun showed us how quick and creative he is in front of goal and can fight himself into the No. 9 role in the starting lineup.

Who thinks Arteta should persuade him to stay?

Waiting For Declan!!! – Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL MID-SUMMER REVIEW

