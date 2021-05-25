Can Arteta really believe that Kroenke “is very passionate about the club”?

What will it take for Arteta to see what the Arsenal fans do?

I am sure Arteta, at the right level team, will be successful, but moving forward I do not think he is the right man for Arsenal!

I bet if he casts his mind back to his playing days, he, like many other players I am sure, will not have agreed with the prospects and plans the owners would have had for the club!

I have no doubt that as a player Arteta wholeheartedly disagreed with what the owners were doing, and I say this because you would have to be blind not to see how ridiculously thick and stupid the owners are.

They do not understand the club, the history, the honours or what the club stands for, hence why we are now in the worst position we have ever been!

I have known European football for most of my life as an Arsenal fan and for it to end like this and for the owners not to care, is absolutely shameful!

Arteta must see it! Or will he wait until he retires and becomes a pundit like Jamie Carragher and Phil Neville to really have his say?

By then it will be too late, but when the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are not afraid to speak the truth, it says a lot about the individual person, and Arteta has a lot to learn!

Speaking to arsenal.com after the 2-0 win over Brighton, Mikel was asked about what Josh Kroenke had said to him at the game – in which he replied with; “The same that he says every time that we’re on the phone, that he’s very supportive, very passionate about the club and he wants to take the club to a different level. That’s the ambition and that’s why he’s here.”

Have they only just realised that after over 12 years in charge as majority shareholder?

All I can see is that Mikel “yes man” Arteta is still sticking by Josh and Stan Kroenke and whether that is a good thing or not I guess we will find out, but surely there is only a matter of time before their true colours are revealed to Arteta, especially if results and seasons continue to be as poor as this one and if European football continues to elude us!

We don’t know what the future holds but let’s not hold our breath, as this club and team have a long way to go to get to where they deserve, and if the owners think one season of “loyalty and passion” will win them back the fans they have a lot to learn!

Shenel Osman