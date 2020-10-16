Can Arteta repeat his tactical mastery over Man City?

Will it be a repeat of the semi-finals for our boys?

Saturday is a big game for our boys, we come face to face against Manchester City in what will be another test of our squad depth and ability.

Last time we played City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley it was a game we dominated and did so well in, a game where Arteta from the student, became the teacher, outclassing Guardiola and leading our boys to a 2-1 win to help lead us in to the finals of the FA Cup.

The teams barring a few players are pretty much the same from back then and the only thing that has really changed is the mentality of the players. Morale at Arsenal seems rather high at the moment (touch wood), with key players joining and our skipper signing a contract extension to remain part of the family that has taken to him like a duck to water, everything seems positive right now.

We know we are capable of beating City, and if Arteta gets the tactics spot on like he did in the semi-finals then he will have got another one over his old master. Before we went into the international break, we were the better side, in terms of performances and racking up the points, whereas City struggled with inconsistency and even took a battering from Leicester. Forward on a few weeks and I am sure Guardiola will not want to continue how they ended, he will be out to show that his City side can still challenge this season, and I am sure he will also want to get some form of revenge over Arteta.

Let’s hope that Arteta, his tactics and our boys are too strong for Guardiola and City on the day, and that we have a similar, if not better, performance on Saturday then what we did at Wembley. Gooners?

Shenel Osman