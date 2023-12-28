Can Arteta risk letting any Arsenal backup players leave in January?

As the Gunners approach the winter transfer window there are rumours of certain Arsenal players departing as well as others joining.

Mohammed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith-Rowe, and Cedric Soares are just some of the players who have been linked with a January exit.

Mikel Arteta was asked about exit-transfer links during a press conference prior to the derby match against West Ham. The question was put to him: “You said the squad is quite short; can you let anyone go in January?”

In response to the question, the Spaniard confessed that it will be difficult to let any of his existing stars leave, stating, “Well, at the moment, it is very difficult. We are really short. We have positions that we have been very exposed for the last six weeks, and hopefully we are going to get players back. In what condition and when? That’s a question mark, and as well, because we have some long-term injuries still for certain players that give us a lot of versatility and that’s an issue.”

Arteta may imply that he will not release his players. However, it is understandable that certain players may have to make way for new signings. Raya was signed on a loan rather than a permanent basis because the Gunners wanted to be on good terms with FFP. However, it is believed that Arsenal will be unable to complete agreements for some of their top targets, such as Ivan Toney, Douglas Luiz, or Joao Palhinha, unless they trade some of their stars in order to increase their transfer budget.

Players like Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale might command respectable transfer fees, but is selling them a risk that Mikel Arteta is willing to take?

Sam P

