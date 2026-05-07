Can Arteta’s Arsenal now complete a historic double?

Tuesday night was one of the best nights to be a Gooner, ever!

The one and only Arsenal from North London reached their first Champions League final in 20 seasons after agonisingly losing 2-1 to Barcelona in 2006, despite leading heading into the final 16 minutes of that encounter.

This time around, Bukayo Saka grabbed the goal that sealed Arsenal’s place in the final and secured one of the club’s most historic 1-0 victories, beating Atletico Madrid on a night that will live long in the memory for Gooners everywhere.

Until last year, talks of winning the Champions League felt completely unrealistic, with all eyes focused firmly on the Premier League. But this season everything has changed, with Arsenal now in contention to complete a possible double while leading Manchester City by five points with just three matches remaining.

Arsenal have finally returned to Europe’s elite stage

The narrow victory over Atletico Madrid proved just how far Arsenal have come as a football club. It was only eight years ago that the same Spanish side knocked us out in the Europa League semi-finals, before Chelsea battered us 4-1 in the 2019 Europa League final a year later.

It will not be easy against PSG in the final, a world-class team who know a thing or two about goals and possession football – a team that broke Gooners hearts last season when they won the Champions League semi-final in Paris, knocking us out of the competition – but Arsenal have as good a chance as anyone of becoming Champions League winners.

Many say clubs should focus on conquering their domestic league before thinking about Europe, but if you can challenge for both at the same time, why not?

To win the Premier League would feel like justice after recent seasons, but to become champions of Europe would be complete heaven for Gooners who have never experienced those words in that context before.

Arsenal have now reached two Champions League finals, the same number as Manchester City, who have already gone on to lift the trophy in recent years. It is now up to Mikel Arteta’s side to prove they belong at the very top of modern football after narrowly missing out on the title in previous campaigns.

Can Arteta’s Arsenal create a new era?

Overall, Arsenal have not lifted a European trophy for 32 years, dating back to the 1994 Cup Winners’ Cup triumph over Parma, in a competition that no longer even exists.

At some point, that European drought has to come to an end too.

The question now is whether Arsenal can rise to the occasion and avoid being remembered as the team that always finishes second, or if this squad can begin a new era of domestic and European dominance unlike anything we have seen before.

Only May and June will tell.

COYG!!!

Liam Harding

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