Can Aston Villa persuade Smith-Rowe to ignore Arsenal’s new contract?

There is a weird Arsenal transfer rumour going around that Aston Villa have decided that they want Emile Smith-Rowe to join up with Emi Buendia next season.

The reasoning is that; as Smith-Rowe hasn’t yet signed his contract extension with the Gunners, Mikel Arteta may have to consider cashing in on the youngster if the stalemate continues through the summer.

Villa consider themselves (along with many pundits) to be a team on the up, and it would appear they are expecting a big cash boost from selling Jack Grealish to Man City, and intend to use this to fund another midfielder alongside Buendia next season.

Castles told The Transfer Window podcast: “Jack Grealish is extremely high on Manchester City’s list.

“They think there is a real possibility of getting him, partnering him with Phil Foden in an English midfield pairing.

“Correctly, City feel Aston Villa are making preparations to cash in on Grealish.

“I’m told Villa have a substantial budget to work with and are one of the best-placed Premier League teams post-Covid.

“They have signed Emi Buendia this week as a half-replacement and they are looking at other attacking midfielders.

“One of those without a doubt is Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal.

“Something needs to be done by Arsenal in terms of extending his deal or they may see him tempted by other clubs.

“It would be quite damaging to lose a young talent to a club like Aston Villa.”

Obviously all Arsenal fans fully expect to see ESR extend his deal with Arsenal very soon, considering he has been with the Gunners since the age of 10, but the interest from Villa could be enough to turn his head, or at least give him some ammunition in his new contract negotiations…