Can Aubameyang convince Barcelona ace to move to Arsenal?

Ousmane Dembele has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now.

His contract at Barcelona is expiring and the Frenchman is set to decide on his future.

He could either sign a new Nou Camp deal or look for a new challenge elsewhere and Arsenal will want to become the next team that he plays for.

Signing him will not be easy, but the Gunners might have an advantage over other teams.

The attacker has recently revealed that Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is his best teammate.

Both players shared the same dressing room at Borussia Dortmund before he left the German side for Barcelona.

They enjoyed a fine relationship off the pitch and the World Cup winner has just revealed that Auba treated him well during their stay together in Germany and he is grateful to the Gabon striker.

Speaking to BeIN Sports via Sun Sports, he said: “Things went super at Dortmund, a super squad, (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang who welcomed me amazingly, even if it was quite tough with the German.

“Aubameyang really welcomed me well, he is the person that I have liked the most in football.

“And like I said Thomas Tuchel really convinced me, he is my favourite manager.

“With Thomas Tuchel I played a bit more on the right side at the beginning of the season, and then I was moved more centrally, in the 10 position, sometimes even in the midfield three you see.

“And he told me to stay a bit more central, have an espresso as he used to say to me, the ball will come to you and then you will go.

“It would have been hard to leave Dortmund if Tuchel had stayed.”

With Arsenal needing quality players on their team, they could ask Aubameyang to try to convince Dembele to make the Emirates his next home.