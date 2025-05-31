Can Benjamin Sesko deliver the goals Arsenal need?

Arsenal’s pursuit of Benjamin Sesko points to one of two strategic directions: either Kai Havertz will continue to lead the line, or the club still plan to bring in another forward, possibly a left winger with a strong goal threat.

This matters because a lack of clinical finishing has undoubtedly cost Arsenal valuable points last season. With a consistent goal scorer, several of the Gunners’ draws last season could easily have turned into wins. The need for a more ruthless presence in front of goal has become impossible to ignore.

Arsenal’s need for a reliable finisher

Benjamin Sesko is a forward with clear potential. Arsenal appear committed to securing his signature, with Sporting Director Andrea Berta reportedly working hard to finalise the deal. However, while the Slovenian striker has promise, his goal-scoring record suggests he may still need time to hit the prolific levels fans are demanding.

Sesko’s goal totals in recent seasons:

2024/25 – 21 goals

2023/24 – 18 goals

2022/23 – 18 goals

2021/22 – 11 goals

He has never scored more than 21 goals in a single campaign, which means patience will be key. But with Arsenal’s attacking frustrations mounting, the fanbase is understandably short on patience.

Risk versus reward in the transfer market

The pressure will be high. The Premier League is unforgiving, and recent examples such as Rasmus Højlund at Manchester United show what can happen when a young striker is thrust into the spotlight too soon.

While the move for Sesko could prove wise in the long term, it would be risky to rely solely on him to lead a title charge. Some supporters fear that Arsenal may be repeating past mistakes by expecting immediate results from an emerging talent.

To mitigate that risk, Arsenal may need to bring in another attacker, a top-class winger who, like Bukayo Saka, has the ability to decide games on their own. Otherwise, they will be depending heavily on Kai Havertz to rediscover his goalscoring touch.

The question remains: can Arsenal afford to wait for Sesko to find his feet, or should they be more ambitious in the market this summer?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…