Can Bruno Guimaraes get a first-team chance at Arsenal?

Bruno Guimaraes is attracting transfer interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City as the Brazilian continues to impress as one of the best players in the Newcastle United squad.

The Magpies rewarded him with a new contract months ago, but it includes a release clause, allowing potential suitors to sign him.

Arsenal is keen on strengthening their squad, and Guimaraes could be their next midfield addition.

Several reports suggest that they will compete with Manchester City for his signature, much like they did when both clubs pursued Declan Rice.

However, pundit Frank McAvennie suggests that the midfielder may struggle to get game time at the Emirates.

He tells Football Insider:

“He’s a team man and his teammates wouldn’t be as good without him.

“It would be strange to sell him.

“I get he might want a move to Arsenal, but who are they going to remove from the team?

“There’s Rice, Odegaard and others in there who he wouldn’t replace – he wouldn’t start.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guimaraes has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and we expect him to do well for us.

Newcastle is not a poor team, so if he can play regularly for them, then he will have a chance to break into our starting XI.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.