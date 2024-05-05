Can Bruno Guimaraes get a first-team chance at Arsenal?

Bruno Guimaraes is attracting transfer interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City as the Brazilian continues to impress as one of the best players in the Newcastle United squad.
The Magpies rewarded him with a new contract months ago, but it includes a release clause, allowing potential suitors to sign him.
Arsenal is keen on strengthening their squad, and Guimaraes could be their next midfield addition.
Several reports suggest that they will compete with Manchester City for his signature, much like they did when both clubs pursued Declan Rice.
However, pundit Frank McAvennie suggests that the midfielder may struggle to get game time at the Emirates.
He tells Football Insider:
“He’s a team man and his teammates wouldn’t be as good without him.
“It would be strange to sell him.
“I get he might want a move to Arsenal, but who are they going to remove from the team?
“There’s Rice, Odegaard and others in there who he wouldn’t replace – he wouldn’t start.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Guimaraes has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and we expect him to do well for us.
Newcastle is not a poor team, so if he can play regularly for them, then he will have a chance to break into our starting XI.
ADMIN COMMENT
Mr pundit, who are the others he wouldn’t be able to replace? Is it Elneny, Jorginho or maybe Lokonga? With him in our squad next season:
1. Havertz will be at CF
2. He will likely replace Partey who I believe we should retain till at least the expiration of his contract next season while Jorginho should be let go. It’s simple
Surely, before any player from anothe club can get a “first team chance” at Arsenal, we would need to BUY him??
That necessity seems to be overlooked by this odd and almost certainly premature headline!!
Had the headline instead said “should we TRY to buy Guimaraes”,it would have made at least some sense.
I think you’re capable of intuiting these kinds of implications, Jon.
Yes I am , but that does not alter my pertinent point one bit!
The fact remains that UNTIL any player sign for us ,he has ZERO chance of a first team place.
So the obvious question to ask FIRST,is should we try to sign him? Or not?
it is a pertinent point, for a new player to come in then one of the starting XI has to drop out
think about it, who does not play so Bruno does?
hmmm, exactly
do you really spend £100m on player who does not even start?
it is same for the “we must have a new striker” debate, for this new striker to start then Havertz is dropped, ummm, hmmm, nah I don’t think so
or Havertz is pushed back to #8 and then Rice pushed back to #6 and Partey/Jorginho out all together – honestly that would take the team backwards, a team this good in 2024 to accomodate a striker for goal scoring problem we don’t have
only position for Bruno, especially at £100m is Defensive Midfield, and thus Partey leaving
that is the only way this could even vaguely make sense