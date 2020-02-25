Can Bukayo Saka take the left back spot off Kieran Tierney?

Kieran Tierney is no longer a shoo-in for the left-back spot.

The current issue at Arsenal’s left-back isn’t new and the Gunners might just be facing a repeat of what happened when Hector Bellerin became the club’s first-choice right back.

Before the 2014/2015 season, Football.London recalls how Arsenal signed Mathieu Debuchy from Newcastle United to replace Bakary Sagna who had left to join Manchester City.

Debuchy struggled with injuries and his loss became Hector Bellerin’s gain as the young Spaniard seized his chance and made the right-back spot his own.

Debuchy never really got to become Arsenal’s first-choice right-back until he left the club and it seems the same pattern is repeating itself right before our eyes.

Arsenal signed Kieran Tierney over the summer as a replacement for Nacho Monreal who had left the club to return to Spain.

Tierney has struggled with injuries this season and his unavailability has forced Bukayo Saka to be converted to a left-back.

The 18 years old has been one of Arsenal’s breakout star of the season and he has been impressing in the left-back role.

Mikel Arteta has tried his best to use Sead Kolasinac in that position, but he has struggled with injuries as well.

Tierney is expected to return to first-team training soon, I don’t expect him to just walk back into the side.

The former Celtic star does seem to be injury-prone and if he is not careful he may well find that he has lost the left-back spot to Bukayo Saka permanently.