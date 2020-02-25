Can Bukayo Saka take the left back spot off Kieran Tierney?

Kieran Tierney is no longer a shoo-in for the left-back spot.
The current issue at Arsenal’s left-back isn’t new and the Gunners might just be facing a repeat of what happened when Hector Bellerin became the club’s first-choice right back.
Before the 2014/2015 season, Football.London recalls how Arsenal signed Mathieu Debuchy from Newcastle United to replace Bakary Sagna who had left to join Manchester City.
Debuchy struggled with injuries and his loss became Hector Bellerin’s gain as the young Spaniard seized his chance and made the right-back spot his own.
Debuchy never really got to become Arsenal’s first-choice right-back until he left the club and it seems the same pattern is repeating itself right before our eyes.
Arsenal signed Kieran Tierney over the summer as a replacement for Nacho Monreal who had left the club to return to Spain.
Tierney has struggled with injuries this season and his unavailability has forced Bukayo Saka to be converted to a left-back.
The 18 years old has been one of Arsenal’s breakout star of the season and he has been impressing in the left-back role.
Mikel Arteta has tried his best to use Sead Kolasinac in that position, but he has struggled with injuries as well.
Tierney is expected to return to first-team training soon, I don’t expect him to just walk back into the side.
The former Celtic star does seem to be injury-prone and if he is not careful he may well find that he has lost the left-back spot to Bukayo Saka permanently.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
No. Tierney is a specialist LB. Saka isn’t
No please, Saka will not end up at left back his talents are best suited on the wings, where he can take on defenders and put in good crosses and score goals too.
His experience at left back will only improve him when he moves up to the left wing cause he can help out Tierney at left back in defending and attacking as a unit.
Tierney will come back fit soon and Saka should be moved to left wing. We have Saka, Martinelli, Pepe and Nelson as our wingers in this team.
Totally endorse the previous comment, Saka on the left wing, Tierney at left back, mouthwatering prospect, Think also that Tierney is a much more stronger defender naturally, where as Saka is a more natural left winger.
LB suits him very well though. Our forward players open up space for him very easily which is why he is able to put in so many great crosses. It will be harder for him to find that space once he plays as a winger. But he seems to want to play further up and I’m sure he will be good there too.
Not if Saka doesnt sign a new deal. All being well he will and top competition for places is brilliant, with that brings the best out of players that are compteting against each other to start.
Saka can also play ahead of Teirney on the wing which is a huge bonus and he may end up eventually playing on the LW as that is what he wants to sign a new deal and where he prefers.
Bellerin needs competition like that on the other side and Saka is assisting alot atm so is showing them how it’s done and connot be dropped, just protected in certain games when rest is needed.
This is all Artetas doing, Hats of to the boss. Look at the change in Ozil also along with Mustafi. Great signs that the man knows what he is doing.
Bukayo is not a left back, Arteta knows this so article shouldn’t be written on the subject because we have 2 established left backs who were unfortunately injured that the boy is deputizing for. You knows this isn’t good for the boy career and good for us as the boy could seek move out of the club.
Seems Saka wants to be playing as a winger so I doubt he will be in the LB position next season if he stays. And if we want him to stay I assume he will want guarantees from Arteta about playing more advanced. So I don’t think Tierney has much to worry about. Hope KT will come good next season btw. His first season here has kind of been like Hazard’s at Madrid. Injuries, and never really got going because of problems within the whole club as well. I think he’d do much better now if he can get fit in the next half month or so.
Do we really want Saka to compete with Tierney for the LB position? It is fantastic that we have a backup for that position, but Saka should play left midfield in place of Xhaka and with a tall take-no-prisoners DM in the middle. The axis of Tierney, Saka and Martinelli down the left will leave the opposition in tears.