Can Bukayo Saka win the Ballon d’Or in the future?

Bukayo Saka is one of the most prized possessions in world football, and one question on many fans’ minds is whether he will win the Ballon d’Or in the future. The technically brilliant, versatile, and composed Arsenal winger, whose meteoric rise continues to breed a high-profile player for club and country, is slowly getting relevance to the question.

Just 23, Saka has grown to be the most influential player at Arsenal, already having made the Ballon d’ Or top 30 shortlist in 2023 and 2024. Last season, he posted 16 goals and 9 assists in 35 Premier League matches, while shining in the Champions League with 4 goals and 4 assists in 9 appearances. His imagination, his vision, and the nerve to score important goals in high-pressure situations – things that remind people of players who have won the Ballon d’Or in the past.

Saka has been developing greatly under Mikel Arteta. He can play on both wings, cross the ball accurately into the area, and take on defenders; hence, an unpredictable threat in his own right. Since his performances in international tournaments like for England in the Euros and World Cup, he has gained more worldwide attention, scoring a total of 4 goals across major international competitions for the Three Lions.

The Ballon d’Or often rewards not only individual talent but also successes on the biggest stages. Should he lead Arsenal or England to domestic or international glory while continuing his improvement in already impressive stats, a significant rise in his chances of securing football’s most prestigious individual award will be seen.

If consistent performances at the highest level and major title wins come, he might just be a future Ballon d’Or contender.

Hashim

