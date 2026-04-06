Can Calafiori partner with Gabriel in Arsenal’s defence better than Saliba?

Riccardo Calafiori has developed into one of the most reliable players in the Arsenal squad, primarily operating as a left back at the Emirates Stadium. His consistency and adaptability have made him a valuable option for the team, even though his natural position differs from the role he currently occupies.

When Arsenal signed him, he had already built a strong reputation as a centre back, particularly noted for his composure and ability to carry the ball out from defence. However, opportunities in that position have been limited due to the established partnership between Gabriel and William Saliba.

Competition in Defence

At Arsenal, Gabriel and Saliba have formed a solid and dependable pairing, making it difficult for any player to break into the starting line-up as a centre back. As a result, Calafiori has largely been deployed at left back, where he has managed to establish himself ahead of Myles Lewis Skelly in the pecking order.

While the Gunners continue to trust their manager’s selections, Calafiori has taken the opportunities presented to him in central defence and performed impressively. His versatility and technical ability have ensured he remains an important figure within the squad, regardless of position.

Materazzi’s Verdict

The defender has now been tipped to excel in his preferred role, with Marco Materazzi suggesting he could form an outstanding partnership with Gabriel. He said via the Metro:

‘I think Riccardo Calafiori is one of the best Italian defenders right now.

‘He grew very fast when he was at Bologna. Now Arsenal must believe in him. The best way for Arsenal is for Calafiori to be allowed to play his best football.

‘For me, Calafiori is best at centre back. Arsenal should play Calafiori with Gabriel instead of William Saliba. He has a very good left foot.’

Materazzi’s comments underline the belief that Calafiori’s qualities may be best utilised in the centre of defence. However, it remains difficult to argue against the current pairing of Gabriel and Saliba, given their consistent performances.

Even so, Calafiori has shown that he can be highly effective when deployed at centre back, offering Arsenal a strong alternative should changes be required.