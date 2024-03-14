Can Chelsea v Arsenal Women London derby make history with Stamford Bridge sell-out?

The long-awaited London derby, between Chelsea & Arsenal Women at Stamford Bridge, is nearly upon us! The match kicks off tomorrow evening, 15th March, at 7PM UK.

A win for our Gunners could flip the WSL title race on it’s head, but a loss could put our Gunners all but out of contention for the WSL title this season. With Man City in the mix too – in 2nd place to Chelsea on goal difference alone, Arsenal will not do battle with them until the penultimate WSL game of the season, in May 2024.

Chelsea are hoping to draw their biggest crowd ever, to Stamford Bridge for tomorrow’s spectacle. The Blues have reported that over 30,000 tickets have been sold for this top-of-the-table WSL clash.

30,000 of you have bought tickets to our game against Arsenal. 😍👏 Make sure that you’re at the Bridge this Friday night! 👇 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 11, 2024

Chelsea are hoping to SELL-OUT Stamford Bridge, for the first time in their history, with names like Thiago Silva promoting their cause, as per the tweet below.

Arsenal Women are the front-runners in drawing crowds to the club’s main stadium. Our Gunners hold 6 of the top WSL attendances, and have SOLD OUT Emirates Stadium twice this season already.

Stamford Bridge has a capacity of 40,343, whereas Emirates Stadium’s capacity is 60,704. If Chelsea can sell-out this main club stadium for this event it will make history for the club – and with Arsenal Women fans swelling their numbers, they might just do it! Which is a good thing for women’s football overall.

What do you think Gooners? Can The Blues sell-out Stamford? Are you going along?

