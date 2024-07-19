Can Declan Rice help Arsenal sign England teammate after building friendship at Euros?

Arsenal wants to sign Ivan Toney, and Declan Rice could help them seal the deal for his signature.

The striker has been on Arsenal’s radar for a long time, with Mikel Arteta’s side keen to add a new frontman to their squad.

Although Toney did not perform well in the closing weeks of last season, he was selected in the England squad for Euro 2024.

In some games, the striker came off the bench and helped himself to a crucial assist for Harry Kane.

Toney is expected to leave Brentford, and Rice reveals that they have built a bond over time. He said, as quoted by Express Sports:

“With Ivan, I think we have just clicked. Ever since he got into the squad, we just got on. I think even from his time at Brentford, you know, we used to speak all the time after games and stuff.

“We have always got on and we are really close now, which is really nice. We spend a lot of time together and just even seeing him the other night when he got his first minutes, made the impact, got the assist, obviously took his pen like he did, it was just incredible.”

This is good news for Arsenal because they could lure him to join them through Rice now that Brentford has reduced their asking price for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney remains one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and including him in our squad will strengthen his position.

Because other clubs might be keen to take advantage of the price reduction to sign him, we might need Rice’s help to convince him.

