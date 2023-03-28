‘Can do anything’ Wilshere insists Arsenal target is complete player

Arsenal U18 coach Jack Wilshere believes Declan Rice has what it takes to deliver for the club amidst interest in the West Ham man.

Rice is on the radar of a number of top Premier League clubs and will change homes in the summer.

Several reports believe he is heading to the Emirates to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, Graeme Souness says he needs to add more to his game before stepping up to a top club.

That line of thought has been debated, but Wilshere insists the England international is a complete player who can do most things on the pitch and will improve at Arsenal.

The ex-midfielder said via the Daily Mail:

‘Anyone who supports any club would want Dec to join.

‘If I’m talking from a selfish point of view, in north London, I think he would be very good under Mikel’s watch.

‘Mikel would develop him, bring him on even more and he would be massive for the team as well. I have had conversations with Dec and told him what he is doing is unbelievable, he is captain of a big Premier League club and is always learning.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice will divide opinion mostly because he does not score many goals, but the midfielder is a player we can trust to do well at the Emirates.

He has shown great form for the Hammers and will improve when he moves to a bigger side like Arsenal.

