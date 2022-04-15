Alexandre Lacazette missed training ahead of our Premier League clash with Southampton this weekend, but can Eddie Nketiah step up and prove he deserves to be at Arsenal?
At this point in time, nobody is even considering the English forward as someone who could still be at the Emirates come the start of next season, but with him likely to get the nod to lead the line against the Saints, there is still time for him to make an impression.
The 22 year-old has a keen eye for goal, as proven by taking Alan Shearer’s all-time goalscoring record for the England Under-21 side, and has been threatening to make his mark when featuring in the cup competitions this season.
Those performances in the League Cup and FA Cup were not enough to convince Mikel to give him a start in the PL however, but after starring in pre-season with strong performances which included goals and assists, I’m not worried about going into the weekend with him potentially in the starting line-up.
Let’s be honest, Lacazette is no more likely to be amongst the goals than Eddie, although you could argue that some of the Frenchman’s best work is done off the ball and in the build-up to the attack. Nketiah is a goal poacher though, and has the trickery and guile to put pressure on defenders in a different way, and I’m a little surprised he hasn’t had more opportunities in recent seasons.
I understand that the lack of minutes should mean a lack of belief from the boss, but I prefer to comment on what I have seen instead of what I haven’t, and I’ve seen young Eddie perform well whenever he has started this season, and should he get the nod this weekend, I hope he doesn’t let me or himself down, as there could still be a future for him at the Emirates if he can show he is ready for this.
Do any of you believe we will stand no chance of a win if Nketiah leads the line this weekend? Who else is backing Nketiah to impress if given the chance from kick-off?
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
He seems Championship level for me, but no harm in trying him out next game considering Laca hasn’t been offering anything of late.
Championship level?I disagree,I believe that like Patrick Bamford his game is better suited to the PL.this season,had he been playing for teams like West- Ham,Palace…and especially Brighton, he would already be on double digits for sure.it is like a recent JA article which said that he was not good enough for us but for West-Ham,yes??are we really that much better than WH??
He is a good goal poacher. He has no physical attributes or skills that would suggest he has the potential to be an elite striker.
We are not much better than WH but if we really want to be challenging regularly for the CL he is below the level required.
Give him a shot, Lacazette has been pretty poor, and last scored in open play on Boxing day, we can’t get any worse, so give him a goal, he wants to leave so he would give everything to look good for potential clubs interested in him
I am a fan of Eddie, I think he should have been given an opportunity with a run in the side last season when Auba was performing poorly and again this for the same reason
I must admit I thought Eddie would sign a new contract and stay, now I’m not sure that will happen but if he gets his first Premier League start of the season tomorrow I’m certain he will give his all
As I say he hasn’t started a League game so far this term but apart from the Forest game has performed very well as a goalscorer in Cup games
I appreciate the opposition was lower but two of the three hat trick goals against Sunderland would have been considered top quality in any game
I wish him well if he starts against Southampton but it is now a big ask for him to have the impact that fans want at this point in time, he is good enough in my view but like any striker he needs good service and to be allowed to miss a few before he gets a few and the clock is now ticking for this season for him
Even blind squirrels find the occasional nut, so it’s possible Nketiah could find the goal.
I’d rather see Martinelli as striker (movement, runs, & pace,) Pepe and Saka as the wingers. Saka on the LW could track back helping Tavares at LB.
Also Xhaka in left midfield can sit back a bit to cover and help Tavares.
Can also sub off Pepe late in 2nd half for Nketiah or Laca and move Martinelli back to the wing.
Nketiah’s headless running around isn’t the answer to Laca’s slow pace and toothless performances.
Since Lacazette seems distracted, Arsenal had better give Nketiah one more chance. This could change his mind of leaving
If he doesn’t play well in Southampton, we could always replace him with Lacazette or Smith-Rowe in the second half. This will also make Lacazette able to rest for a while
I also reckon Nketiah to be a poacher like Aubameyang, but he seems to have improved his hold-up play slightly
Gai,
I think this is the best time for Eddie to be given chance by Arteta and for the player to also prove his worth. A good example is Cedric Soars who has now been recalled to the National team because he took his chances well..
Eddie has improved his holdup play just need more self confidence and take to take his chance we’ll.. I personally don’t want us to lose him that boy has goals in him. If we get our setup right and the boys are ready to fight tomorrow, the players available are well and able to do the job and win at Soton. At this stage of 8 games to go, Lacazette, T. Pathey, K. Thieney and Tomiyasu absence would not be taken as excuse for failure by the fans.
OT:MA has confirmed that Lacazette didn’t train yesterday (and today I think), apparently for personal reasons.i’m hoping that whatever it is,it is nothing serious.
Eddie has 5 goals and 2 assists in 51 epl appearances for us and some how you are hoping he takes his chances to save his future. If most think Pepe doesn’t have a future with us, I do not see Eddie with one.