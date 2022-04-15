Alexandre Lacazette missed training ahead of our Premier League clash with Southampton this weekend, but can Eddie Nketiah step up and prove he deserves to be at Arsenal?

At this point in time, nobody is even considering the English forward as someone who could still be at the Emirates come the start of next season, but with him likely to get the nod to lead the line against the Saints, there is still time for him to make an impression.

The 22 year-old has a keen eye for goal, as proven by taking Alan Shearer’s all-time goalscoring record for the England Under-21 side, and has been threatening to make his mark when featuring in the cup competitions this season.

Those performances in the League Cup and FA Cup were not enough to convince Mikel to give him a start in the PL however, but after starring in pre-season with strong performances which included goals and assists, I’m not worried about going into the weekend with him potentially in the starting line-up.

Let’s be honest, Lacazette is no more likely to be amongst the goals than Eddie, although you could argue that some of the Frenchman’s best work is done off the ball and in the build-up to the attack. Nketiah is a goal poacher though, and has the trickery and guile to put pressure on defenders in a different way, and I’m a little surprised he hasn’t had more opportunities in recent seasons.

I understand that the lack of minutes should mean a lack of belief from the boss, but I prefer to comment on what I have seen instead of what I haven’t, and I’ve seen young Eddie perform well whenever he has started this season, and should he get the nod this weekend, I hope he doesn’t let me or himself down, as there could still be a future for him at the Emirates if he can show he is ready for this.

Do any of you believe we will stand no chance of a win if Nketiah leads the line this weekend? Who else is backing Nketiah to impress if given the chance from kick-off?

Patrick