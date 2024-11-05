Can Edu’s replacement please introduce himself to Arsenal by signing Viktor Gyokeres in January?

Looking at the PL table, you can’t help but question if our Gunners have really had a decent start to the season. 10 games into the new season, they’ve already dropped 12 points; they’re 7 points behind table-toppers Liverpool and 5 points behind defending champs Manchester City.

Despite the calls after the Newcastle game for the Arsenal technical bench to improve and play more fluid football with minor adjustments, this doesn’t guarantee Arsenal league glory.

The additions the Gunners make during the winter transfer window will undoubtedly bolster this Arsenal team, enabling them to embark on a spirited title run that should culminate in league glory.

Looking ahead to the winter transfer window, a potential issue arises: will Arsenal be prepared to proceed with the planned deals now that their Sporting Director Edu has left? Does his exit affect their plans? It sure shouldn’t; I’d imagine Edu was just the face of a whole department, so if the Gunners get the right man in to take over the Sporting Director role, with the systems already in place, he may have an easy time replacing the Brazilian.

Having said that, we strongly encourage the person replacing Edu to “introduce” themselves in January.

Please rock our world and hand us Viktor Gyokores. I don’t think this is a significant request; Arsenal almost achieved a net zero expenditure in the summer, with funds from sales nearly matching the funds spent on signings.

Viktor Gyokeres and several other top Sporting players only stayed with the Portuguese team because the team expected them to be loyal.

Ruben Amorin, the manager, reportedly asked for loyalty from his players, and many responded positively, ensuring that they never left in the summer.

Players such as Gyokeres have expressed dissatisfaction over the Portuguese coach’s departure to Manchester United. According to Record, a Portuguese outlet, Gyokeres will not be following his coach to Manchester United, paving the way for Arsenal or any other PL club to pursue him.

With 20 goals in 16 games for Sporting this season, the Swedish striker could massively bolster Arsenal’s attack; he could be the Kai Havertz deputy (or competition) that Arsenal yearns for.

Arsenal has the potential to seal the deal, demonstrating their determination to win the league title, by activating Gyokeres’ £85 million release clause. It would certainly allow the Arsenal faithful to gain some confidence in our new Sporting Director….

What do you think?

Daniel O

