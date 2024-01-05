Can Eidevall discover his best XI as Arsenal Women play friendly against Feyenoord?

As part of their preparation for the second half of the 2023–24 campaign, Arsenal women play Dutch side Feyenoord in a friendly this Sunday, January 7th.

The last time Arsenal played, they surprisingly lost 1-0 to Tottenham, their first ever loss to their arch North London rivals. After that, our Gunners must be eager to get back on the pitch and right their wrongs. Hopefully, they’ll do that. That said, for the second half of this campaign, Jonas Eidevall will need to discover something. He will need to know his strongest line-up and be bold about playing his best 11.

The game versus Feyenoord gives him the chance to know which players he can trust, as it is a game in which he can field a team and judge who he can trust for which position for the rest of the season.

Arsenal’s defense and goalkeeping at the moment are quite straight-forward. Manuela Zinsberger, Lotte Wubben Moy, Amanda Ilestedt, and Steph Catley are for sure in the strongest 11 Eidevall can field. At right back, Katie McCabe can continue featuring, but her role in the team may be under threat if a right back is signed (which is rumoured to be USWNT’s Emily Fox). Though all along I wanted McCabe at right back (with Laura Wienroither out rehabilitating from her injury), I prefer the Girls in Green skipper because I see her as a perfect player to play the inverted full-back role.

At central midfield, there’s a debate about whether to start a Victoria Pelova and Kyra Cooney-Cross pivot or a Kim Little and Lia Walti pivot. The two partnerships have excelled thus far this season, but Eidevall needs to know which he can trust. versus Feyenoord. He can play one partnership in the first half and the other in the second half and try to make that decision.

It may also be time to consider giving Vivianne Miedema a run at the No. 10 role; Frida Maanum isn’t playing at the high levels she was playing at last season. If, versus the Dutch side, Miedema can play well, why not return her to the playmaker role? With a lot at stake, if Miedema is up to it, I guess it is time she returns to starting games. You need your best players on the pitch, and the Dutch forward is one of Arsenal’s best.

Alessia Russo should return, playing center forward; she was signed to lead the attack, and that’s what she should do. On the right wing, Beth Mead is only getting stronger, while on the left wing, Caitlin Foord could be given a chance to redeem herself, though she needs to be reminded to keep it simple, and she will be influential.

Arsenal women have a pretty great squad. Even if your favorite player doesn’t make the starting 11, they can always come on as a substitute. These days, Eidevall has shown he trusts the bench; he has often, in games, used the five subs available to him.

If Eidevall’s can discover his best team, there’s no stopping this Arsenal women squad from having a blinding second half to the season.

Who do you think will absolutely be in that starting 11 Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

