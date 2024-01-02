Can Eidevall unlock his Arsenal Women squad’s powerful potential in Portugal?

Most people would agree that Arsenal’s Women’s team is one of the very best in the Women’s Super League. The summer signings of Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Amanda Ilestedt, and Laia Codina are helping to propel our Gunners to the next level. When Jonas Eidevall uncovers his strongest eleven, there will be little doubt that the Arsenal Women will be a real force to be reckoned with, as the WSL returns after the winter break..

That being said, I believe the our Gunners midfield is their strongest position. One could argue that their attack has plenty of quality, but we can all agree it hasn’t consistently clicked yet; as they haven’t been clinical enough, and it can’t be their best position until it clicks. We only have to think about that last game against Tottenham, when they beat us for the first time ever.. I’m sorry Gooners I know.. it still makes me glitch too..

Arsenal Women’s engine room has been fantastic; Kim Little and Lia Walti have been superb; and even when they’ve been out due to injury, Victoria Pelova, Kathrine Kuhl and Kyra Cooney-Cross have stepped in and kept the midfield running smoothly. Jonas Eidevall’s central midfield is his most reliable position, in my opinion.

Whichever midfield combination Eidevall selects, he can confidently field one of Arsenal’s best midfield pivots to win midfield battles.

Arsenal have also struggled to keep clean sheets this season. We may see the departure of Manuela Zinsburger in January – if not summer. We may welcome Mary Earps in as Zinsberger’s replacement? We also expect the arrival of USWNT’s right back Emily Fox to be announced by Arsenal soon, with Wienroither unlikely to return from her ACL injury before the end of the season.

Eidevall himself said, after Arsenal ‘s defeat to Tottenham: “We were just lacking efficiency in both aspects, both attacking and defending. We need to take the positive lessons from our performance but of course, we need to improve our efficiency.”

“We need to keep improving the way that we’re playing. To keep pushing for new levels in the way we play. I think that’s gonna be the consistent thing. We go for a break now and after that, we go to Portugal to start up pre-season training and getting ready. We need to start the 14th of January in the FA Cup.”

Arsenal Women’s head coach needs his attack and his defence to click this season if he is to win his first WSL title. Arsenal, with a strong midfield as a basis for dominance, have what it takes to end Chelsea’s WSL dominance and begin years of dominance in the English women’s football landscape. Here’s hoping pre-season goes well and we see see that on the pitch through 2024.

What do you think Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

