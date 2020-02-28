Can Emile Smith Rowe be a replacement for Mesut Ozil?

Mesut Ozil will have to be replaced one day, could it be Emile Smith Rowe?

Emile Smith Rowe can’t seem to do any wrong at the moment. It didn’t seem like the right decision when Mikel Arteta allowed him to join Huddersfield Town on loan last month, but he has proven his worth so far.

The Arsenal youngster is one of the most exciting prospects to come out of Arsenal’s academy since Jack Wilshere. He was hailed recently by the manager of his loan side for his ability to find pockets of space.

That skill would be invaluable to Arsenal at the moment as the Gunners rebuild under Mikel Arteta.

For years, we have been used to Mesut Ozil unlocking defences for us by finding spaces, however, the German seems to have gone past his best right now.

Arteta is currently trying to get something out of the former Real Madrid man, but I believe that the time has come for Arsenal to look beyond Ozil.

Can Smith Rowe become our new creative force? I would say yes.

His loan stint at Huddersfield would expose Smith Rowe to some of the meanest defences in the English football league and if he can make as much impact as he is making now, then he can cut it at the Emirates next season.

Arsenal may struggle to sell Ozil, but I expect Mikel Arteta to use the next pre-season and build his team around Smith Rowe as the creative force.

This way, he would show that he has the club’s long-term future in mind.

An article from Ime