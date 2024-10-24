Can England Women’s Player of the Year bring her Lioness form back to the pitch for Arsenal?

If only Alessia Russo found her form, she could be the player to lead Arsenal Women’s resurgence. The England Lionesses star hasn’t had a bright start to the season in 5 Women’s Super League appearances; she’s yet to score but has an assist to her name. Her only goal this season has come from the Champions League group stage; she found the back of the net in the 4-1 win over Valerenga.

Last week, Interim Arsenal manager Renee Slegers expressed the hope that Alessia’s goal against Valerenga would boost her confidence. She also asserted that, similar to every other Gunner forward, they are striving to assist her in determining her positioning on the pitch in order to unleash her full potential.

If the former Manchester United player needed any additional confidence boost beyond her Champions League goal, the latest news while she’s on international duty has provided it.

Fans voted Russo the England Women’s Player of the Year 2023-24. In the last year, Russo scored six goals in 11 starts, finishing as the top scorer and winning the top goal scorer award too!

Fans voted Russo England women’s player of the year, ahead of Chelsea’s Lauren James and Lucy Bronze. I don’t know about you, but the news of Russo picking up those two awards should boost her confidence. That said, hopefully, after the international break, we will be getting the England Lioness version of Russo back on the pitch

.With the new Arsenal manager needing to find a way for the Arsenal attack to click, Russo should be ready to step up to play a big role in that.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

