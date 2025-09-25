Can Eze replace Martin Odegaard as Arsenal’s number 10?

Eberechi Eze has largely been deployed on the left side of Arsenal’s attacking trio since his arrival at the club, but he was given a central role in the number 10 position against Port Vale, where he impressed with an assured display.

The former Crystal Palace player showcased many of the qualities associated with top-level attackers and was instrumental in guiding Arsenal to a comfortable victory. He scored his first goal for the club to open the scoring in that match and maintained a high standard of performance throughout.

With Martin Odegaard currently sidelined through injury, Eze has been tasked with assuming greater creative responsibility in midfield. His contribution against Port Vale was so effective that it prompted questions as to why he has been restricted to a wide role since his move.

Eze’s Central Impact

According to the Daily Mail’s Ian Herbert, Eze’s display has now presented Mikel Arteta with a genuine selection dilemma. Herbert observed that the player has demonstrated qualities ideally suited to the number 10 role, which may force the manager to reconsider his tactical approach.

Eze’s vision, movement and technical ability provided Arsenal with a different dynamic in the central attacking position. His adaptability has increased his value to the squad, particularly at a time when the team needs to compensate for the absence of Odegaard.

Future Opportunities in the Number 10 Role

While Eze’s performance has been widely praised, the suggestion that he could permanently replace Odegaard is seen as premature. The Norwegian captain remains central to Arsenal’s system and creativity, and his return will naturally restore him to the role.

Nonetheless, Eze has shown that he can excel in a more advanced central position, and his versatility ensures that he will continue to be a vital figure for the team. He may not displace Odegaard, but his ability to step in when required gives Arsenal additional depth and flexibility in key attacking areas.

Eze’s emergence as a credible alternative in midfield underlines his status as one of Arsenal’s most important players, and future opportunities in the number 10 role seem inevitable given his recent performance.

