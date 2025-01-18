Can Gooners get 1st London derby win of 2025? Arsenal Women team news & predicted lineup.

The WSL has returned, and on Sunday Arsenal Women will be back in action. Last week, they were set to kick off the year with the FA Cup Round 4 clash against Bristol City FC, but that game was postponed due to a frozen Meadow Park pitch, and has been rescheduled 29th January.

Our London rivals, Crystal Palace Women, make the short trip to Meadow Park to take on our girls. The expectation among us Gooners is that we are starting 2025 with a London derby win. For that, we expect head coach Renee Slegers to field her strongest lineup.

Team News:

With Lia Walti, Laura Wienroither, and Kim Little all in training, Arsenal have almost every player available.

Of the players likely to miss the game, Kathrine Kuhl (closing in on an AS Roma exit), Freya Godfrey, Maddy Earl, Viv Lia (who has joined Southampton on a loan deal), and Laila Harbert were all not in training on Friday.

Victoria Pelova (ACL recovery) and Amanda Ilestedt (maternity) are also not ready to make the matchday squad.

Slegers said of the two, “Victoria Pelova and Amanda Ilestedt joined in Arsenal’s 11 v 11 training game today. So they’re really making good steps. But yeah, depending on the length you’ve been away, it will also take you longer to really get game-ready again. They have a little bit left to go but they’re making really good progress.”

Expected Lineup:

Based on the team news, here’s my expected Arsenal women’s lineup for the clash with Palace:

– Van Domselaar

– Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe

– Walti, Little, Maanum

– Foord, Russo, Caldentey

I think that’s the strongest lineup Renee could go with tomorrow to ensure she sustains her fine run in charge of Arsenal Women. As interim manager, she had the girls unbeaten: 11 games, 10 wins, and a draw. The hope is that as permanent manager, she can maintain these top performances which earned her the top job.

What do you think Gooners? Is there anything you’d change in this predicted Arsenal Women’s lineup?

Michelle M

