Can Gooners sell out the Emirates for Arsenal Women v Chelsea WSL clash?

Arsenal Women are currently on international duty, with their national teams. Our Gunners will be playing 2 matches over the coming few days, with most playing their final international match on 5th / 6th December before returning to London Colney.

Our Arsenal Women squad will only have a few short days together, following the international break, before they face WSL champions and current league leaders Chelsea, at Emirates Stadium on Sunday 10th December, kick-off 12.30PM UK.

As per the official Arsenal Women tweet below, tickets are flying out the door already for the Manchester United game at Emirates Stadium in February.

Next up our Gunners meet Chelsea at Emirates, where Arsenal have reported close to 55,000 tickets have been sold for that match on 10th December.

More than 3,000 tickets were sold today for Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in February! 🤯 Chelsea on December 10 is edging closer to 55,000 too. Incredible support, Gooners ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 28, 2023

Arsenal Women have SOLD OUT the Emirates on only one occasion so far – that was for our Gunners UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final, against Wolfsburg, on 1st May 2023. Arsenal Women are at the leading edge in growing attendance at WSL matches – holding the current WSL attendance record of 54,115, set on the WSL 23-24 opening day against Liverpool, after smashing their previous attendance record of 47,367 set in September 2022 against Tottenham.

The last time Arsenal met Chelsea at the Emirates was in January 2023, with the WSL’s 3rd highest attendance of 46,811. With nearly 55,000 tickets already sold for this London derby, could we be the first WSL club with a sell-out at the main stadium?

We’ll in the top tier in the North Stand!

Have you got your tickets already Gooners? And your singing voices at the ready?!

Michelle Maxwell

